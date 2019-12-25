BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:48 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that no compensation will be given to the families of two people who died during violence in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protest till investigations are complete. His statement comes after the Mangaluru Police released video on their social media pages showing that last week’s protest were pre-planned.

“The compensation announced for the family of the two people who died during violence in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protest will be decided only after the inquiry,” Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the events.

Two men - Jaleel (49) and Nausheen (23) - were killed following police action against anti-CAA protesters on December 19. The police released video clippings purportedly showing protesters bringing stones in an auto-trolley, hurling it at the personnel and trying to destroy the CCTV cameras.

CM B S Yediyurappa, who had gone to Mangaluru on Saturday, had then met the families of those dead and had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of the kin. However, following the release of the videos, Yediyurappa seems to have changed his mind.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje defended the government’s decision saying, “Nowhere in the world are criminals compensated. So there is no question of government money being paid unless the investigation is complete.”

Predictably, this stance has attracted criticism from the Opposition with senior Congress leader VS Ugrappa attacking the decision. Former Speaker and Congress leader Ramesh Kumar has also said that the state government’s move to not release any immediate relief to the family of those dead is regrettable.