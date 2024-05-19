 2 labourers killed, 3 injured after being hit by speeding train in Assam | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
2 labourers killed, 3 injured after being hit by speeding train in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
May 19, 2024 01:26 PM IST

The incident took place in the early hours after a group of labourers crossing the tracks were hit by a local train. A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot immediately

Silchar: Two labourers died while three others were injured after being hit by a speeding train near Narengi railway station in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday, officials aware of the matter said. 

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The incident took place in the early hours after a group of labourers crossing the tracks were hit by a local train. A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot immediately and recovered the bodies, said officials.

GRP officials said that the bodies were sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem. The injured were also admitted to GMCH.

“The injured persons have been sent to GMCH, and the doctors are providing them medical assistance,” officials said.

“We are investigating the matter and asking the onlookers how this incident happened. As per the initial findings, they were crossing the tracks without noticing that a train was heading,” a GRP official aware of the matter said.

The deceased have been identified as Shahinur Islam and Hafizul Rahman, both residents of the Birkuchi locality near the Narengi railway station in Guwahati. 

News / India News / 2 labourers killed, 3 injured after being hit by speeding train in Assam

