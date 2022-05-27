Home / India News / 2 LeT terrorists behind artiste’s killing trapped in encounter: Police
india news

2 LeT terrorists behind artiste’s killing trapped in encounter: Police

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a TV artist in Budgam district, have been trapped in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two LeT terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a TV artist in Budgam district, have been trapped in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Awantipora. (ANI/Representational)
Two LeT terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a TV artist in Budgam district, have been trapped in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Awantipora. (ANI/Representational)
Published on May 27, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a TV artist in Budgam district, have been trapped in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Awantipora, police said on Wednesday.

“Both killers (LeT #terrorists) of late Amreen Bhat, an artist, trapped in #Awantipora #encounter. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Bhat was shot dead by terrorists outside her house in Budgam’s Hashroo village on Wednesday. Her 10-year-old nephew was injured in the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out