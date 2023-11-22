close_game
close_game
News / India News / 2 lynched on suspicion of theft bid in Odisha

2 lynched on suspicion of theft bid in Odisha

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 07:20 AM IST

Two youngsters were reportedly thrashed to death by a mob for allegedly trying to steal mobile phones, in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Tuesday, police said.

Two youngsters were reportedly thrashed to death by a mob for allegedly trying to steal mobile phones, in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Sahutikra village when four youngsters allegedly tried to snatch mobile phones from college students who were returning home.(HT File)
The incident took place in Sahutikra village when four youngsters allegedly tried to snatch mobile phones from college students who were returning home.(HT File)

A third youngster, who was also assaulted by the mob, is critical and undergoing treatment, police added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The incident took place in Sahutikra village when four youngsters allegedly tried to snatch mobile phones from college students who were returning home.

READ | Man lynched after he stabs girl’s grandfather to death in Ambedkar Nagar village

A police officer at Bargarh said: “After the college students informed their parents about the snatching bid, the villagers caught the four youngsters.”

The officer, who did not wish to be identified, added: “While one of the youngsters managed to escape, the remaining three were mercilessly beaten up by the crowd. One of them died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. The third one is battling for his life.”

The youngster who died on the spot was identified as Bijay Bag of Pandiripathar village.

Police said a probe is underway.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out