2 lynched on suspicion of theft bid in Odisha

Two youngsters were reportedly thrashed to death by a mob for allegedly trying to steal mobile phones, in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Sahutikra village when four youngsters allegedly tried to snatch mobile phones from college students who were returning home.(HT File)

A third youngster, who was also assaulted by the mob, is critical and undergoing treatment, police added.

The incident took place in Sahutikra village when four youngsters allegedly tried to snatch mobile phones from college students who were returning home.

A police officer at Bargarh said: “After the college students informed their parents about the snatching bid, the villagers caught the four youngsters.”

The officer, who did not wish to be identified, added: “While one of the youngsters managed to escape, the remaining three were mercilessly beaten up by the crowd. One of them died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. The third one is battling for his life.”

The youngster who died on the spot was identified as Bijay Bag of Pandiripathar village.

Police said a probe is underway.

