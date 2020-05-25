2 migrants deliver babies aboard spl trains

india

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:05 IST

Bhubaneswar

Two women migrant workers travelling back to their homes in Odisha by Shramik Special trains safely delivered babies during their journeys on Sunday, providing a rare cause of cheer amid the often grim stories narrated by distressed migrants returning to the state after losing their jobs during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown.

In Bolangir district, a migrant worker delivered a baby girl in the Shramik Special train at Titlagarh railway station on Sunday. Migrant worker Hema Kanti was travelling from Kazipet in Telangana in Bolangir when she went into labour.

East Coast Railway officials halted the train at Titlagarh railway station where Kanti gave birth to a baby girl at around 10.15 am in the presence of the railway divisional medical officer. Railway officials shifted Kanti and the newborn to Titlagarh government hospital after the delivery.

In the second incident, police officials in Jharsuguda town police station helped a migrant worker deliver a baby in a police control room (PCR) van. Payal Kumari of Krishnapur in Bihar was going from Secunderabad to Danapur in Bihar with her husband Balkrishna Prasad when she experienced labour pains.

On being informed by Railway authorities, Jharsuguda Town police station inspector Sabitri Bal rushed to the railway station along with tehsildar GB Mangaraj. “As the train halted at Jharsuguda station at 2.20 pm, inspector Bal found the pregnant lady in extreme pain and decided to take her to hospital. Since no other vehicle was available, the police officer took Payal in a PCR van. Before they could reach the hospital, Payal delivered a baby girl inside the vehicle under the supervision of Bal,” said Jharsuguda superintendent of police Rahul PR.

Later, the mother and baby were admitted to Jharsuguda hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.