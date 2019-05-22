Today in New Delhi, India
2 militants killed in J-K’s Kulgam

The exchange of fire followed a predawn search operation, which was launched in Gopalpora area of Kulgam on specific input, officials said.

india Updated: May 22, 2019 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Srinagar
Two militants belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed by security forces after a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam(ANI/Twitter)

Two militants belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed by security forces after a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, police said on Tuesday.

The exchange of fire followed a predawn search operation, which was launched in Gopalpora area of Kulgam on specific input, officials said.

Mobile internet was snapped in Kulgam after the encounter.

First Published: May 22, 2019 09:07 IST

