2 militants killed in J-K’s Kulgam

Two militants belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed by security forces after a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, police said on Tuesday.

The exchange of fire followed a predawn search operation, which was launched in Gopalpora area of Kulgam on specific input, officials said.

Mobile internet was snapped in Kulgam after the encounter.

First Published: May 22, 2019 09:07 IST