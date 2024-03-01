2 missing Assam teenagers found dead in Cachar forest, police suspect suicide

SILCHAR: Two teenagers who went missing on February 25 in Assam’s Cachar district have been found dead in the forest where they went to collect firewood, police said on Friday. Police said the two boys are suspected to have died by suicide (X/dccachar)

The two boys, both 15, were found dead in the forest on February 28.

Police said the two boys are suspected to have died by suicide. “This looks like a case of suicide and we are investigating the matter further,” said Cachar superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta.

Officer in-charge of Borkhola police station, Pragyan Gogoi said that the bodies were sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for autopsy. “Once we get the report, the cause of death will be clear,” Gogoi said.

The family of the two boys, however, said the two may have been murdered.

“They went to that forest area to collect wood for cooking purposes but they didn’t return. We lodged a missing complaint but police couldn’t find them and now their dead bodies have been recovered,” a family member told reporters.

The person said the boys may have been killed because they stumbled across an illegal activity.

