Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

2 more accused arrested from Gujarat in Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder

The ATS on October 19 had arrested three accused in the case including Ashfaq’s younger brother Rasheed, Faizan Sheikh and Maulana Mohsin.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:19 IST
Hiral Dave
Hindustan Times, Ahmedabad
         

The Gujarat ATS on Tuesday arrested two alleged assailants of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

“Ashfaq Sheikh and Moinuddin Pathan have been arrested from Shamlaji near Gujarat-Rajasthan border,’’ said Gujarat ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla.

Both are residents of Surat and were absconding. The ATS on October 19 had arrested three accused in the case including Ashfaq’s younger brother Rasheed, Faizan Sheikh and Maulana Mohsin.

The Gujarat ATS top officials ruling out any larger conspiracy maintained that motive behind the murder was to avenge remarks made by Tiwari against Prophet Mohmmad. Investigation so far has revealed that conspiracy and execution happened between the accused whose names have been cropped up so far and there does seem to be any larger conspiracy,’’ said a top official.

The two were arrested on the day when the UP police also arrived in Surat for investigation. The sweets box, which was used by Ashfaq and Moinuddin to conceal the knife used to slit Tiwari’s throat, was of a shop in Surat. The box helped the investigators trace the accused.

While Mohsin is resident of Umarwada, the other three reside in Limbayat area. Rasheed had returned from Dubai, where he worked as a computer engineer, only two months back.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 21:54 IST

2 more accused arrested in Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
Malaysia PM Mahathir stands by criticism of India on Kashmir issue
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
India News