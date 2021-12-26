2 more names added to FIR in Haridwar hate speech case

Names of two more seers were added to the case filed in connection with alleged hate speeches delivered at a 3-day event in Haridwar, police said Sunday.

Names of Annapurna maa and Hindu Mahasabha general secretary Dharamdas Maharaj were added to the FIR police registered last week. That FIR, filed on charges of promoting enmity between communities under IPC section 153(a), had named only Jitendra Narayan Tyagi (formerly Waseem Rizwi).

The case was registered at Haridwar Kotwali police station after videos of the three-day Dharma Sansad -- held from December 17-19 -- caused outrage on social media as the participating seers allegedly called for violence against minorities

Haridwar Kotwali police station SHO, Rakendra Kataith, said, “During the probe, police added the names of the above-mentioned seers after verifying the videos of the event.”

“With the addition of the two names, the total number of named accused in the case is now three. As the investigation progresses, identities of more accused would be ascertained and added to the case,” said Kathait.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said “Such events and hate speeches won’t be tolerated at all,” and assured all possible legal action against the accused if they were found guilty.

The case is being investigated by a sub-inspector rank police officer of Kotwali police station.