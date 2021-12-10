2 more Omicron cases reported in Gujarat, NRI's contacts test positive

Two more cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday after two contacts of the NRI who was the first Omicron case of the state tested positive and the new variant was detected. The new cases take the state tally of Omicron cases to three while the country's tally stands at 25. No new Omicron cases were reported in the last two days in the country. All three Omicron patients in the state are stable and asymptomatic. Their treatment is going on in the hospital, municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Kharadi told news agency ANI.

Gujarat's first Omicron case was reported in a 72-year-old Zimbabwe-based NRI who came to Jamnagar last week. Among his close contacts, his wife and brother-in-law tested positive for Covid and their samples were sent for genome sequencing. Other family members of the NRI man and other contacts have not tested positive.

The Union health ministry on Thursday informed a parliamentary panel that India has reported 23 cases of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in South Africa and now spread to around 58 countries.

Karnataka was the first state in India to have reported this new variant following which Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi reported Omicron cases.

Omicron is believed to be more transmissible than the Delta variant, the variant has not caused severe illness anywhere in the world. India's Omicron patients are on their way to recovery. According to reports, five out of seven Omicron cases detected in Pune have tested negative.

