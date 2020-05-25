e-paper
India News / 2 MP policemen suspended for beating up man

2 MP policemen suspended for beating up man

india Updated: May 25, 2020 00:06 IST
Sachin Pandey
Two policemen were suspended and an inquiry ordered a day after a video clip showed the two mercilessly beating an “intoxicated” man in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Chhindwara, Shashank Garg said, “The video is old in which head constable Krishna Dongre and constable Ashish were seen beating a man. Sub-divisional officer of police SP Singh has been deputed with an inquiry into it. As we have learnt the man used to create ruckus in intoxicated state in his locality and police had been called to control him in the past as well.”

The 30-year-old man who was thrashed, has been identified as Nanu, a mason and resident of Piplyanarayanwar. In the purported video, one of the two policemen were seen hitting the man with his lathi (cane) in his head and other parts even after he fell unconscious.The man was then taken to the district hospital for medical examination after which he was dropped at his residence. His condition is fine, said police.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Chhindwara Vivek Agrawal said, “The incident is unfortunate. As we came to know about it, I immediately suspended the police personnel and ordered an inquiry into the incident. There will be exemplary punishment against them if they are found guilty in the inquiry.”

When asked about injuries caused to the man the SP said, “No serious injury was found in medical examination. However, since the incident is old it might be a reason why no serious injury was found.”

Earlier on Saturday, they were shifted from field duty to the police lines. Chhindwara is home turf of state Congress president and ex-chief minister Kamal Nath .

