2 PILs seek SC panel to probe laddu row

The Supreme Court on Monday admitted two separate public interest litigations (PILs) seeking investigation by a court-monitored committee into the alleged adulteration of ghee with animal fat for the preparation of the famed “laddu prasadam” offered to Lord Venkateshwara of Tirumala temple at the Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh. A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple during YSRCP government, at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday. (PTI)

The petitions were filed by YSR Congress’s Rajya Sabha member and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board chairman YV Subba Reddy and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy.

Former advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, who filed the PIL on behalf of Subba Reddy, said that only a court-monitored probe into the allegations of substandard ghee being used for making of laddu at the Tirumala temple could unearth the facts.

“It is ridiculous to allege that the cow ghee used in making laddu was adulterated with lard (pig fat) to be supplied at a cheaper rate. How can pig fat, which is costlier than cow ghee, be used for adulteration?” the former advocate general asked.

In his petition, he requested the formation of an independent committee, led by a retired Supreme Court judge or experts, to investigate the issue. He also called for an interim relief in the form of a detailed forensic report on the source and quality of the ghee and a temporary gag order on publicising the issue to protect the devotees’ sentiments.

Meanwhile, Swamy also asked for the appointment of a court-monitored panel, besides seeking direction for a detailed report from the authorities on the forensics of the ghee sample used by the lab concerned (including its source).

Swamy said that the issue is ought to have been dealt with within the confines of TTD, but it was politicised, deeply hurting the sentiments of crores of worshippers of Lord Venkateshwara.

In the petition, Swamy requested the Supreme Court to issue a Writ of Mandamus or other appropriate directions to appoint a committee, which would be monitored by the court, to thoroughly investigate these allegations. He emphasised that the issue concerns public health and the sanctity of the religious offerings made to Lord Venkateswara.

The petitioner also sought the court’s intervention under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure that justice is served in this matter, while upholding public interest.

He highlighted the need for transparency and accountability to protect both the spiritual and health interests of the public.

Meanwhile, TTD conducted a purificatory ritual – Shanti Homam – in the Yagashala of Tirumala temple on Monday morning to ward off the ill-effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams and other offerings, along with the well-being of the devotees.

TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao said that the holy ritual was performed by “Ritwiks” (priests) as a sort of penance by conducting “Vastu Suddhi” and “Kumbhajala Samprokshana”.

The devotees can put aside their apprehensions and misconceptions about the quality of laddu prasadam and Naivedyams. “Henceforth, the laddu prasadams and Naivedyams are free from ‘doshas’ and the devotees can leave aside their doubts if any,” he said.