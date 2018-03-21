2 policemen killed in Kupwara gunfight with militants

Militants shot dead two policemen on Wednesday in a gunfight continuing since the day before in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Security forces killed at least four militants on Tuesday.

Details about the two slain cops killed are awaited.

According to the army, the gun battle began after the militants fired at a military patrol in the Arampura-Halmatpura area of the frontier district, about 110km from Srinagar.

“Our troops acted swiftly, and contact was established around 3.30pm,” said an army officer, asking not be identified.

Security forces launched a “cordon-and-search operation” in the forests in the area on Tuesday afternoon following specific inputs that militants were hiding there.

According to a police spokesman, contingents of army and police cordoned off the area and shot dead about four militants.

Reinforcements were called in as the overnight operation is continuing, with more militants holed up there. A senior district police officer, who doesn’t want to be named, said the exact toll is difficult to ascertain as the bodies of the slain militants are yet to be recovered.

This is second such gunfight in a week after three militants were killed on the outskirts of Srinagar on March 15 and 16. Two of the militants — Rasiq Nabi Bhat of Tral and Shabir Dar of Awantipora — were Kashmiris and the third was said to be from Pakistan.