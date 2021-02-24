2 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur in Maoist attacks

Two security personnel were killed in two separate incidents when Maoists set off improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Narayanpur of Bastar region on Tuesday and Wednesday, police officials said.

The first incident took place in Sonpur police station area on Tuesday evening.

“A team of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was returning after an operation when the incident took place. Constable L Balachandra died in an IED blast,” said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P.

“The constable died in a directional pipe IED blast, 2 km from Sonpur towards Kundla around 6.30pm, when the party was returning from demining duty. He was from Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, after postmortem and last honors, the constable’s body would be sent to his home town,” said Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur, Mohit Garg.

The SP said that in another incident on Wednesday afternoon, a constable of district reserve guard (DRG) died in an IED attack.

“Maoists ambushed DRG Narayanpur team near Kukur village, about 28 km from police station Sonpur at Maharashtra border, in which guide constable Kaner Usendi got hit in stomach and succumbed to his injuries. The DRG teams fired back in self defence breaking the Maoist ambush after which they fled. Kaner died later during treatment,” said the SP.

Earlier at around 11 am, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) constable Bankeshwar Paikra sustained splinter injuries in a blast triggered by Maoists at a forest in Kukrajhar police station area, he said. The injured jawan was rushed to a hospital in Narayanpur from where he was airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, Garg said.

(With inputs from S Kareemuddin)