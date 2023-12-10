Two shooters involved in Karni Sena chief’s murder held from Chandigarh: Police

In a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, the Delhi Police crime branch on late Saturday night arrested two shooters for their alleged involvement in the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi from Chandigarh. Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot and killed at his home on Tuesday (File Photo)

According to the police, the two were arrested hours after one of their close associates was also nabbed by the Rajasthan police from Haryana’s Mahednragarh.

“The operation was jointly done by our SIT and a special team of Delhi police. The two gunmen Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fouji hid themselves at a liquor shop in the Sector 22 area from where we held them late on Saturday night,” additional director general of police (ADGP) (Crime) and special investigation team (SIT) head Dinesh MN said.

Karni Sena chief Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house here on Tuesday. Gangster Rohit Godara linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder on a social media post, a police official said, adding that the reason behind the murder according to the social media post of Godara gang was that Gogamedi was backing Godara’s enemies.

An 11-member SIT was formed by the Rajasthan Police to nab the accused.

A day after the killing on Wednesday, police had identified the two gunners as Jaipur-based Rohit Rathore Makrana and Haryana-based Nitin Fouji who entered the Karni Sena chief’s premises with the help of his neighbour Naveen Shekhswat and shot both Gogamedi and Shekhawat dead after 15 minutes of having a conversation.

Later, they also shot another local Hemraj near Gogamedi’s house, snatched his two-wheeler, and ran away, said police.

A 23-year-old man, Ramveer Jatt, who is said to be the childhood friend of Fouji, was also arrested on Saturday from Haryana for allegedly aiding two prime accused to flee after they shot dead Gogamedi on Tuesday. According to the police, Ramveer, one of the conspirators in the Gogamedi murder case.

“After the incident, the shooters reached Ajmer road by Hemraj’s scooter from where Jatt picked them up at his bike and dropped them off at Bagru toll plaza. The two shooters took a Nagaur-bound Rajasthan Roadways bus from there and went absconding,” said the ADGP (Crime)

Meanwhile, a Didwana-based cab driver was also detained by the police who informed that he dropped them off at Churu’s Sujangarh from Didwana bus depot on the night of the incident from where the accused took a Delhi-bound bus, said the ADGP.

According to MN, the two shooters reached Haryana by that bus. “Based on the cab driver’s lead, we have been chasing the two shooters. After speaking to the conductor of that bus of the Delhi-Nokha route, we learned that the two got off at Haryana’s Dharuhera on the same night. They took another bus from there and reached Hisar where they had also asked the cab driver to drop them off but were refused.”

Police later also found the two headed towards Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi after examining CCTV footage in Hisar and interrogating others. “When our team chased them at Mandi, we got another tip-off that they stayed back at Chandigarh after getting the news of our visit,” said MN.

“After confirming their whereabouts by the local police, our teams of Rajasthan and Delhi police reached the spot late at night and arrested both of them from their hideout in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 in a sudden mission,” he added.

The ADGP said that “the two will be brought to Jaipur on Sunday for further investigation. They will be questioned about the involvement of Godara and his gang as well”.