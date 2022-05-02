2 SpiceJet pilots, engineer who cleared aircraft after Durgapur flight, grounded

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered SpiceJet to take the two pilots of the airline’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight on Sunday off the roster after the aircraft went into severe turbulence leading to injuries to 14 passengers and three crew members, people aware of the matter said.

Three passengers are still being treated for their injuries in the hospital.

A DGCA official said the aircraft maintenance engineer at Durgapur who cleared the plane for flying after the incident from Durgapur and the in-charge of the airline’s maintenance control centre has also been taken off the roster pending an investigation.

“The involved aircraft remains to be grounded at Kolkata. As a regulatory measure, DGCA is carrying out an inspection of SpiceJet’s aircraft across the fleet,” the official said.

The incident took place when flight SG 945 with 195 people including two pilots and four cabin crew members, which took off from Mumbai at about 5.13pm, was descending for the Durgapur airport.

The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The @DGCAIndia has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness & deftness.

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the aviation regulator has deputed a team to probe the incident. “The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The @DGCAIndia has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness & deftness. More details on the cause will be shared once the investigation is completed,” Scinaida said.

The DGCA official cited above said the passengers and crew members suffered injuries to their head, spine, shoulder, forehead and face.

“At present, three passengers are hospitalised. Two of the passengers are in the ICU at Durgapur. One passenger is admitted to Diamond hospital suffering from head injury and another passenger is in mission hospital with spinal injury,” the DGCA official said.

As the aircraft entered severe turbulence, its oxygen panels opened up and oxygen masks fell. In photographs of the plane later taken by the passengers, the galley items were seen strewn across the floor and the aisle. Officials said one cabin overhead bin lock was broken and some armrests and overhead decorative panels were damaged.

SpiceJet said eight of the eleven passengers who were hospitalised were discharged by Monday. “SpiceJet is providing all possible help to the injured,” the airline’s spokesperson said, adding that the seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. “Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belt fastened. Due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to few passengers. Timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival.” the spokesperson added.

Officials said two passengers sustained injuries when they hit themselves against the food trolley.

Mohan Ranganathan, aviation safety expert suggested that it was possible that the aircraft was at a higher speed than it should have been given the weather conditions.

“The pilots seemed to be at much higher speed even while experiencing the turbulence. They should have reduced their speed and should have come down to a turbulent penetration speed. They were, however, way above that speed. This is one of the reasons why passengers were severely injured. Secondly, when there are high temperatures going into the West Bengal area, one experiences temperature inversion between 24,000ft and 14000ft. When this is recognized, one must reduce his speed which was not done. There were other aircraft in that region but none of them experienced such a major impact because they were at a controlled speed,” Ranganathan said.