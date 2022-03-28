2 SpiceJet pilots, staffers derostered after aircraft hits pole at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered derostering two SpiceJet pilots and other airline officials concerned after the wing of a plane being reversed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport collided with a pole. No passenger on board flight SG 160 was hurt in the accident.

DGCA director general Arun Kumar said that all airline employees involved in the incident — both pilots, the AME, wing walkers and push back operators — have been derostered. He also confirmed that a breath analyser test of the employees came back negative.

“Officers from the Director Air Safety (DAS) of the northern region have visited the site for further investigations,” Kumar said.

Airport officials said the trailing portion of the right wing hit the light pole on the apron as the aircraft was being aligned.

“Due to this impact, the aileron on the right wing’s trailing edge got damaged,” an airport official said.

The incident took place at about 9.20am on Monday.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said an alternative flight was arranged for the passengers, which departed five and a half hours later at 2:45pm.

“SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu. During push back, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to the aileron. A replacement aircraft was arranged to operate the flight,” the spokesperson said.

“As with any incident, fire and other emergency officials were rushed to the spot, but all passengers were safe and sustained no injuries,” an airport official said.