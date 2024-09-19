Menu Explore
2 teachers held under Pocso Act in Yadgir: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Sep 19, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Two teachers of a residential school have been booked for allegedly misbehaving with female students for past six-eight months

Two teachers of a residential school in Yadgir district have been booked under protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly misbehaving with female students for past six-eight months, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Gurumatakal police inspector Dhulakhed said that the complaint against a 45-year-old social science teacher and a 42-year-old guest teacher was filed by the principal of the school. (File photo)

Gurumatakal police inspector Dhulakhed said that the complaint against a 45-year-old social science teacher and a 42-year-old guest teacher was filed by the principal of the school.

“The students had reported that the teachers had misbehaved with them, touched their shoulders, used inappropriate language, and made unclear remarks. I have found these allegations to be credible,” the principal stated in the complaint.

The inspector told HT: “Based on the principal’s complaint, we have booked both teachers under the Pocso Act and arrested them. Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused had been harassing girl students aged 12-15 for several months.”

“The survivors had not reported the abuse until one of them spoke about it to a female teacher. We have informed the district child rights committee and launched an investigation,” he said.

