2 terror suspects arrested in J&K's Shopian, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Two terrorist associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district in a joint operation by the Indian Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian, and CRPF 178 Battalion, said the Shopian police. Some incriminating materials has ben recovered from the possession of the arrested terror suspects, said Shopian police. (X/@ShopianPolice)

Upon their arrest, several arms and ammunition were recovered, including four hand grenades, two pistols and 43 live rounds, the police said. Other incriminating materials were also recovered, and an FIR has been filed against the two suspects, the police added.

Further investigation about the suspects’ links and activities is underway.

The arrest is fresh among a series of such operations against terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir. A nationwide crackdown against terror-related activities and those who have ties with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, is also ongoing.

Before this, three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in Shopian district’s Shukroo forest area under Operation Keller on May 13. A massive cordon-and-search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after receiving specific input about the presence of some terrorists in the region.

On Thursday, May 15, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces that broke out in the Nader Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. According to a police official, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Awantipora, South Kashmir, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. “Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened heavy fire and a fierce gunfight ensued,” said the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps in a post on X.

More recently, the Indian Army successfully conducted a controlled operation and destroyed 42 unexploded shells in Poonch district in coordination with local police officials, said an official statement. The operation was conducted in the border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati and Salani of Poonch district. The shells were remnants of the recent cross-border shelling from Pakistan, which had caused a loss of life and property in the region.