2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Two unidentified terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in a gun battle with the security forces on Wednesday, officials said. Security officials were carrying out a search operation in the Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara when the encounter started. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding inside the forest opened fire on the security forces, officials said.
The area has now been cordoned off as the encounter is still underway. The identity of the dead terrorists is yet to be ascertained.
More details about the encounter are awaited.
Two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Baghat area of Barzulla in Srinagar district on February 19. One police personnel also lost his life during the firing. In another encounter on the same day, three terrorists were killed and one policeman was also injured in the Budgam area of Shopian district.
