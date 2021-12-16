Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, operations still underway: J&K Police
india news

2 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, operations still underway: J&K Police

This comes a day after a terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in Pulwama. He was later identified as a category A terrorist who worked for Hizbul Mujahideen.
The encounter in Kulgam broke out on Wednesday night.(Representative Photo/ANI)
The encounter in Kulgam broke out on Wednesday night.(Representative Photo/ANI)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police said on Thursday morning. The gunbattle broke out between the security forces and the terrorists at the Redwani area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir last night.

The operation is currently underway.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: Two unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

This comes a day after the security forces shot dead a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in an encounter in Pulwama. The category A terrorist, identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, was involved in several terror crimes, including an attack in Shopian's Zainapora in 2018, in which four police personnel were killed.

Dar was active since 2017, it added.

The slain terrorist was also involved in the killing of a girl, Ishrat Muneer, in February 2019.

"Dar was involved in killing of a non-local labour, Charanjeet, a resident of Fazila, Punjab, and injuring others in October 2019, when they were loading apple boxes in a vehicle in the Zainapora area of Shopian. Besides, he was also instrumental in luring the gullible youth to join terrorist ranks," the Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle and three magazines, were seized from the possession of the slain terrorist, the statement further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir kulgam
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out