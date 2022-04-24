2 Ukrainians held in Assam members of international gang: Police

SILCHAR: Two Ukrainian nationals, who were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj for travelling without documents, are members of an international criminal gang and they entered India illegally from Bangladesh, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Trishchynskyi Volodymyr (39) and Nazari Vozniuk (21) were apprehended on board the Tripura Sundari Express at Badarpur railway station in Karimganj on Thursday night for not being able to produce any valid document.

An official from Government Railway Police (GRP) said the Ukrainian nationals took help of a broker in crossing the India-Bangladesh international border through Akhaura near Agartala. They managed to cross the borders without required documents.

The two were convicted by a Bangladeshi court for ATM frauds. They were arrested in June 2019 and came out on bail in January 2021, police said.

GRP official Abhishek Bodo said, “Both of them confessed that they were heading towards New Delhi to visit Ukrain embassy. They have already served a term in Bangladesh’s jail for criminal activities.”

Bodo informed that a case has been registered against them under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code. Other relevant sections of the Foreigners’ Act, 1946 and The Passports Act, 1967 were slapped against the accused. They were produced before a court in Karimganj (on Friday) and remanded to the GRP’s custody for seven days.

“We are trying to find if they had plans to extend their activities in India. We wanted 10-day remand but after scrutinising all the findings, the court sent them to remand for seven days. Investigation is going on and some more details may come,” Bodo added.