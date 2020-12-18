2 Uttarakhand Congress leaders face police case for stopping minister’s car

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 17:27 IST

A First Information report has been filed against two Congress leaders in Uttarakhand for allegedly stopping state education minister Arvind Pandey’s car and hurling bangles while he was on his way to attend the BJP’s farmer rally yesterday.

Those named are former Congress party district president Preet Grover and Gadarpur unit president Siddharth Bhusari. The complaint was made by Kheemanand, minister Pandey’s gunner, said police. The complainant has alleged that the accused stopped the minister’s fleet, shouted abusive slogans and intimidated him.

“An FIR has been lodged against two Congress leaders for deterring a public servant from discharging his duties, illegal restraint and criminal intimidation. Action will be taken accordingly after the probe,” Arvind Chaudhary, in-charge, Gadarpur police station in US Nagar, said.

The FIR has been registered under section 341 (punishment for wrong restraint), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) 353 (criminal force to deter public servant for discharge of duty) and 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code, said the officer.