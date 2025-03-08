2 women arrested for smuggling hybrid ganja worth 44 lakh at Kochi airport

Two women were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly smuggling dried hybrid ganja worth ₹44 lakh through Cochin International Airport, a customs official told PTI on Friday. Two women were arrested for allegedly smuggling hybrid ganja through Cochin International Airport worth ₹ 44 lakh(Pexels)

The women, who hailed from Mumbai, had arrived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight when 1.5 kg of dried hybrid ganja was seized from them, reported The Times of India. Both women were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

A few weeks ago, in a similar case, the customs department had arrested a man who was attempting to smuggle ₹1 crore of hybrid ganja through the customs Postal Appraising Section (PAD).

The man had shipped the contraband from Thailand to an unidentified recipient in Kochi via post. After receiving a tip regarding the operation, the customs department seized the contraband on February 18.

A fake parcel was sent through the regular postal delivery process to trap the suspect. It was revealed that the man had provided a false address to received the hybrid ganja. The customs officials were also tracking specific locations related to the recipient.

On February 20, when a postman delivered the package to the given address, customs officials arrested the suspect and conducted a search in his residence as well.

The search led to the seizure of 30 grams of hydroponic weed, 50 grams of ganja, and incriminating evidence on the suspect's mobile phone, revealing details of distribution chains and a possible supply network targeting students and young individuals.

The accused was produced before a court which ordered 14 days of judicial custody for him. Investigation into this case is ongoing as well.