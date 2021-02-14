2 years after Pulwama, Interpol issues notices
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, hopes that authorities in Pakistan, where Azhar and his aides are believed to be hiding, will honour the red notices and take action against the terror masterminds.
Two years after a terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama killed 40 security personnel, Interpol has issued red notices against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar and three of his relatives in connection with the brazen strike that brought the already fraught ties between India and Pakistan to a new low, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, hopes that authorities in Pakistan, where Azhar and his aides are believed to be hiding, will honour the red notices and take action against the terror masterminds.
Apart from Azhar, red notices, or global arrest warrants, have been issued against his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar and Ibrahim Athar, and his cousin Ammar Alvi.
Also Read | Two years of Pulwama: Terror attack that killed 40 CRPF men explained
The development comes at a time when the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has begun a series of online meetings that will review Pakistan’s actions to counter terror financing amid signs that Islamabad is yet to completely implement the multilateral watchdog’s action plan. The crucial plenary meeting during February 22-25 will take a final call on Pakistan, which is in FATF’s “grey list”.
The fresh Interpol notices against Azhar and Rauf are in addition to the red notices issued against them previously — for their role in the attack on Indian Parliament in 2001 as well as the deadly attack on the Pathankot air base in 2016. Rauf has another Interpol red notice against him for hijacking Indian Airlines’s Flight IC-814 in 1999, which forced the government to release Azhar and two other terrorists (Mushtaq Zargar and Omar Sheikh) in exchange of about 150 passengers on board.
“Azhar and his brother live freely in Pakistan despite killing hundreds of innocent people…they are globally designated wanted terrorists and have three to four Interpol red notices pending against them. Pakistan must arrest them and hand them over to India,” said a counterterrorism official, requesting anonymity.
Under FATF pressure, Pakistan issued an arrest warrant against Azhar last month, acknowledging officially for the first time his presence in its territory. But Indian counterterrorism officials call it “total eyewash”.
“The JeM chief has not even been charged under terror laws in Pakistan despite India sharing massive evidence in all these attacks. The court warrant is to show before the FATF plenary that some action is happening,” the official quoted above said.
FATF president Marcus Pleyer last year cautioned Pakistan that it would not be given a chance “forever” to address outstanding issues and that repeated failure to deliver on the action plan would result in a country being put in the “black list”. Pleyer also said Pakistan had fully complied with 21 of 27 points in the action plan.
As reported by HT on December 12, India has also prepared a formal judicial request, or Letter Rogatory, seeking information on Azhar, Rauf, Athar and Alvi, and three Pakistani nationals who came to India to execute the Pulwama attack. Athar’s son Umar Farooq and JeM commander Kamran (both killed in encounters with security forces) and one Ismail, alias Saifullah, are the three others on whom information will be sought.
The Letter Rogatory request has been approved by the ministry of home affairs and will be sent to Islamabad in next two weeks, said a second official.
In a 13,500-page charge sheet filed in August 2020, NIA said Azhar’s nephew Farooq, a highly skilled Afghanistan-trained improvised explosive device (IED) maker, executed the suicide bombing on the morning of February 14, 2019, when a CRPF convoy was moving on national highway in Pulwama.
“Since the Pulwama attack, many of these high-profile terrorist commanders have gone under the radar in Pakistan and haven’t been seen publicly as part of Pakistan’s strategy to show to the international community that the terrorists aren’t active in its jurisdiction. As soon as the global scrutiny subsides, these terrorist commanders will be back, operating openly,” Sameer Patil , fellow at the International Security Studies Programme at Gateway House, said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, protesters will pay for damage: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
- The statement comes amid farmers’ protests across Delhi borders for nearly 3 months over the three new laws, which they say favour big corporations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMPLB moves SC on plea for uniform divorce laws
- Seeking to be heard as a representative body of Muslims, the board has emphasised that since personal laws could not be tested on the anvil of Articles 14 (right to equality), 21 (right to life) or any other constitutional provision, the court could not issue judicial orders in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes
- The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K to get statehood at appropriate time: Amit Shah
- J&K has been a top priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, Shah said. He added that devolution of power took place there after the government nullified Article 370, which granted special privileges to the erstwhile state, and said the move will hurt dynastic politics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years after Pulwama, Interpol issues notices
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, hopes that authorities in Pakistan, where Azhar and his aides are believed to be hiding, will honour the red notices and take action against the terror masterminds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur's first comic book on folktales of 3 tribes released
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police framing innocents: Farm union
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kidnapping and extortion racket busted in Goa, 12 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Engineers work on Polavaram dam on Godavari for smooth passage of Pulasa fish
- Due to its taste and availability only for a limited period in the Godavari river, Pulasa fish is in high demand not only in coastal Andhra, but also across the state and it fetches around ₹4,000 per kg for fishermen during the peak season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: 99% of allotted time used
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops rule out rape, abduction bid on Hyderabad medical student
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 held in Capital for shooting 5 dead in Haryana wrestling arena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Jai Shri Ram' has become the slogan of election in Bengal: Gajendra Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM Sitharaman poses 10 questions to counter Congress attack on Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 4% beneficiaries turn up for second vaccine shot: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox