e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million; death toll at 147,901

20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million; death toll at 147,901

According to health ministry update on Sunday, India recorded the lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in nearly six months at 18,732. The active caseload also dipped to 2.78 lakh, the lowest after 170 days.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 09:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers arriving at the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi being screened for Covid-19 on Sunday.
Passengers arriving at the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi being screened for Covid-19 on Sunday.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

India recorded 20,021 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Monday morning. This took the nationwide tally to 10,207,871.

The trend of falling active cases of the disease continued with the number further coming down to 2,77,301. The number of patients discharged from hospitals between Sunday and Monday stood at 97,82,669, according to health ministry update.

The country recorded 279 fresh fatalities in the said period, which took the nationwide death toll to 1,47,901.

According to health ministry update on Sunday, India recorded the lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in nearly six months at 18,732. The active caseload also dipped to 2.78 lakh, the lowest after 170 days, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the health authorities are set to hold a two-day dry run from Monday in four states for its proposed ambitious vaccination drive likely to be kicked off in January. The states where this drive will be held are Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

The exercise will include necessary data entry in Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring of vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries, the Union Health Ministry had said.

As part of the strategy that has been put in place to detect and contain the mutant variant detected in the UK, five per cent of the positive cases of Covid-19 from all states and union territories will be tested for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), the health ministry had said on Saturday after a meeting of the National Task Force (NTF) on Covid-19 on the issue.

tags
top news
Cold wave likely from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning
Cold wave likely from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning
Oxford vaccine may get govt nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
Oxford vaccine may get govt nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
2nd Test Live: India pick up two wickets before Tea
2nd Test Live: India pick up two wickets before Tea
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail today as anti-farm law protests enter day 33
PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail today as anti-farm law protests enter day 33
Donald Trump signs massive measure funding government, Covid relief
Donald Trump signs massive measure funding government, Covid relief
Will snatch Rae Bareli as well in 2024: Smiti Irani warns Congress
Will snatch Rae Bareli as well in 2024: Smiti Irani warns Congress
‘I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In