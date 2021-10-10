20 arrested in cruise rave party case. What does this mean for Aryan Khan?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau after it raided a rave party on a Goa-bound cruise. In the last seven days, the number of arrested has gone up to 20 with the agency arresting a Nigerian national on Sunday. This is the second foreign national arrested in connection with the case.

Here is how the arrests are connected to Aryan Khan

> Shivraj Ramdas Harijan, who was arrested by the NCB, has been sent to NCB custody on Sunday. The agency claimed to have recovered 62 gram of charas. The agency said he is Arbaaz Merchant's supplier and part of the charas supply chain.

> The NCB has already arrested Achit Kumar who was named by both Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant.

> The agency said it is making effort to explore the foreign linkages in the case on the basis of interrogation of all accused persons.

No drugs found on Aryan Khan; what are the accusations against him?

> Sameer Wankhede earlier said that the agency has a strong case and they will make an attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion.

> Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri has been questioned by the NCB. Shah Rukh Khan's driver has also been interrogated by the agency for hours. Reports said that NCB found that Shah Rukh Khan's driver Rajesh Mishra is not involved in arranging drugs for Aryan Khan.

The NCB has so far opposed Aryan Khan's bail saying that the agency is probing into the case and as Aryan Khan is an influential person, he might tamper with the evidence. At present, Aryan is in judicial custody and his lawyer Satish Maneshinde has approached a Sessions court for his bail plea which the agency will oppose.