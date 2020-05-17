20 crore Jan Dhan account holding women have received Rs 10,025 crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

india

Updated: May 17, 2020 12:08 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, in her final tranche of announcement on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, said that 20 crore Jan Dhan account holding women have received Rs 10,025 crores in their accounts so far.

“2.2 crore building and construction workers have received Rs 3,950 crores. 6.81 crore people got free LPG cylinders and 12 lakh EPFO holders got online withdrawal of advance,” she said.

The finance minister said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package used technology to do direct benefit transfer to people.

“We could do what we did because of the initiatives taken during the last few years,” she said.

One-time transfer of Rs 2,000 has reached 8.19 crore farmers - a total amount Rs 16,394 crore, Sitharaman said.

“NSAP beneficiaries got Rs 1,405 crore in first the instalment and Rs 1,402 crore in the second instalment, target of Rs 3,000 crore nearly achieved,” Sitharaman stated on Sunday.