e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 20 crore Jan Dhan account holding women have received Rs 10,025 crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

20 crore Jan Dhan account holding women have received Rs 10,025 crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

“2.2 crore building and construction workers have received Rs 3,950 crore. 6.81 crore people got free LPG cylinders and 12 lakh EPFO holders got online withdrawal of advance,” she said.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 12:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media.(Hindustan Times)
         

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, in her final tranche of announcement on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, said that 20 crore Jan Dhan account holding women have received Rs 10,025 crores in their accounts so far.

“2.2 crore building and construction workers have received Rs 3,950 crores. 6.81 crore people got free LPG cylinders and 12 lakh EPFO holders got online withdrawal of advance,” she said.

The finance minister said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package used technology to do direct benefit transfer to people.

Also read: 7 sectors in focus under last tranche of economic stimulus - Nirmala Sitharaman

“We could do what we did because of the initiatives taken during the last few years,” she said.

One-time transfer of Rs 2,000 has reached 8.19 crore farmers - a total amount Rs 16,394 crore, Sitharaman said.

“NSAP beneficiaries got Rs 1,405 crore in first the instalment and Rs 1,402 crore in the second instalment, target of Rs 3,000 crore nearly achieved,” Sitharaman stated on Sunday.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In