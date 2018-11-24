28 dead as bus falls into canal in Karnataka’s Mandya

At least 28 people, including five children, died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a canal near Karnataka’s Mandya district on Saturday, police said.

The accident, involving a private bus, happened at Kanganamaradi village of Pandavapura taluk.

Locals said the lack of a protective bund around the canal could be the reason for the accident. The bus was taking a turn around the canal’s curve.

News agency PTI reports, quoting locals, that most of the victims were school children returning home after half-a-day at school.

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has cancelled all his programmes and is rushing to the spot. He also announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the dead.

This is the second bus accident in the state in a week. On November 17, six tourists from Mumbai died and 10 were injured near Hubli when their bus collided with a lorry.

