40 injured in footbridge collapse in J-K's Udhampur
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 14, 2023 04:20 PM IST
The mishap occured due to overloading of the bridge, say reports. However, a rescue operation is underway at the spot.
A footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, sources said.
The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.
Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, they said.
Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.
Further details are awaited.
