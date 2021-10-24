20 ITBP troopers get gallantry medals for role in LAC defence

Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai pinned the gallantry medals earned by 20 Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) personnel for their bravery during the violent clashes and ongoing standoff with Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last year, during the 60th raising day celebrations of the force on Sunday.

Rai, who was the chief guest at the event, said the ITBP is working with dedication, utmost devotion and highest order of professionalism even in the uncongenial and inhospitable weather conditions on the mountainous borders of the nation. He said that he himself went to the forward posts of ITBP and experienced how the Himveers are discharging their duties with high morale.

The medals for 20 men were announced on the eve of the Independence Day on August 14 this year.

Out of the 20 ITBP personnel, eight personnel have been awarded the police medal for gallantry (PMG) for their gallant act, meticulous planning and tactical insightfulness and for defending the motherland in Galwan Nalla on June 15 last year, an ITBP spokesperson said on Sunday.

Six ITBP personnel have been awarded with the PMG for gallant action during violent face-off on May 18 in the Finger IV area while the rest six have been decorated with the same medal for their gallant action near Hot Springs in Ladakh on the same day (August 14), the ITBP had said in August.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff for 17 months and both sides are carrying out negotiations to reduce tensions. The brutal clash in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year, which saw troops from both sides fighting each other for several hours with rocks, rods and clubs covered with barbed wire, resulted in the first fatalities on the LAC in 45 years. The Indian side lost 20 soldiers while China did not acknowledge casualties on its side till February this year when it admitted the death of four soldiers.

Deputy Inspector General (veterinary) Sudhakar Natarajan was also decorated on Sunday with the police medal for meritorious service during the event for rendering exceptional service in the animal transport wing of the force, the lifeline for ensuring rations and logistics to its mountainous border deployments.

Natarajan, who joined the ITBP in 1992, is credited with introducing the first batch of Belgian Malinois infantry patrol dogs in the ITBP, which was followed by all other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

In eastern Ladakh, the ITBP troops not only effectively used shields to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to Chinese PLA advancing troops and brought the situation under control during fierce face offs and skirmishes, the ITBP said in August. “With highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder-to-shoulder and also brought the injured (Army) troops to the rear. Even when the ITBP troops fought the whole night, they received minimum casualties by giving befitting reply to the stone pelters of the PLA,” the ITBP said.

At certain places, it said, they gave a determined standoff for about 17-20 hours throughout the intervening night (June 15-16) in extremely challenging conditions. “Due to the high-altitude training and survival experience of the force at the icy Himalayan deployments, ITBP troops kept the PLA troops at bay and due to the all out and befitting response of ITBP troops at several fronts, many areas were safeguarded. The ITBP troops showed highest level of devotion, courage, determination, utter disregard to personal safety even in injured condition and exhibited great professional skills in the face of violent physical scuffle with the PLA,” it had said.