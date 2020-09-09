20-year-old put morphed nude images of minors on Instagram; arrested

india

Mumbai police’s cyber unit arrested a 20-year-old from Mahua in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat on Monday for alleged child pornography, stalking and blackmailing of girls between 10 to 15 years of age.

Cyber police found nude photographs of more than 800 girls from the mobile phone of Alfaz Jamani, who allegedly managed to get them from the girls after blackmailing them.

According to cyber police officials, Jamani dropped out of school after class 12 and started working at an onion dehydration plant. Dr Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (cyber), said, “On September 4, we received complaints from seven parents whose children are in the age group of 10 to 15 years. The parents complained that someone had uploaded morphed nude images on Instagram, a photo sharing app, of their children, following which an FIR was registered.”

“We have recovered four mobile phones from his [Jamani] house which he used for this crime. These phones belong to his mother, father, elder brother and himself. From one of those phones we have recovered more than 800 nude images of minor girls and the accused said he had blackmailed them to get these pictures. We have found his 17 fake Instagram profiles which he used to become friends with minors. We are further investigating to know why he was collecting these pictures,” Karandikar said.

Last year, he was arrested by the Pune police for the same crime and upon release on bail he again started this. On Monday, the accused was produced before metropolitan magistrate court and was sent to police custody for six days.

Karandikar said the FIR has been under section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code section 12 (Punishment for sexual harassment) and 13 (Use of child for pornographic purposes) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 43, 66, 66C, 66D, 66E of Information Technology Act.

On September 6, a team was dispatched to Gujarat to arrest him. According to the police, the accused revealed during questioning that he used to first send friendship requests to minor girls and then would start chatting with them. He later would download the girl’s picture, said police, from the Instagram account, morph it with nude picture and then upload it on his other account’s wall.

The accused would then send his victim screenshots of the nude picture and would ask the victim to share their username and password so that he could stop it, the police added.

“Once the victim shared the details, he would change the password and the password recovery email id and mobile number, to ensure that the victim would not be able to recover their password, and would then blackmail them over nude photographs and videos,” said a police officer from the cyber unit.

Jamani, at the same time, also would chat with other female friends of the victim through the victim’s Instagram account and would share morphed images of the victim with them, added officials.