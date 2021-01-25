IND USA
A view of snow covered area of Kargil in Ladakh.(Photo: ANI)
20 years after war, Kargil waits for a new beginning

More than 20 years after the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, much has changed in the town that’s now a part of the newly created Union territory of Ladakh and is trying to shed an image rooted in tales of the conflict, and fear of landmines, that have kept tourists away.
By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Kargil
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:52 AM IST

Once the sun sets in the bitter winter cold of January, you can only see a few stray dogs on the streets of Kargil, which has a population of 150,000 people.

But in the ice skating rinks, the lights don’t dim. Children are still practising even as adults make their way to the safety and the comfort of their warm homes. It is in Kargil that the Indian national ice hockey team practices as well.

More than 20 years after the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, much has changed in the town that’s now a part of the newly created Union territory of Ladakh and is trying to shed an image rooted in tales of the conflict, and fear of landmines, that have kept tourists away.

“That is not all that Kargil is about, we have so much more to offer,” said an administrative official on condition of anonymity. “But the stereotype is hard to overcome. They all associate it with the war. That is why Kargil has been ignored.” The conflict that raged between May and July of 1999 was sparked by the infiltration of Pakistani troops into positions on the Indian side of the Line of Control. Pakistan initially blamed the conflict on Kashmiri militants. After the Indian army, supported by the Indian Air Force, recaptured a majority of the positions, Pakistani forces withdrew in the face of international pressure.

There is little to remind a visitor of the conflict in the Kargil of today. During the day, locals bustle about the well- stocked markets that sell wares from the traditional phiren to cutting-edge sporting equipment made by international chains such as Quechua, a trademarked brand for hiking and camping apparel and equipment marketed by the French company Decathlon. “There is great scope for tourism here,” said the official cited above. “But what is needed is an increased focus on education, especially English-medium schools.” Road infrastructure has improved . “It is now easier to get here, there are two-lane roads. More tourism often means more development, look at Leh,” said Azghar Ali, 26, a former national ice hockey player.

A former army truck drive who identified himself as Dorje also accepts that the roads have improved, but not the mindset of the tourists. “There are many takers for the treks around there. But most people are still scared to visit Kargil,” he said.

Kargil barely receives 4,000 tourists a year, a fifth of the visitors to Leh. “The mountain you see at the edge of Kargil, that’s where the Pakistanis were. We pushed them four mountains back. Why can’t we push back such memories as well, ” said Mohammed Ali, 20, who works with the Border Roads Organisation.

The locals are hopeful that things will change with the change of status of Ladakh, previously a part of Jammu and Kashmir, an erstwhile state that was divided into two Union territories in 2019 -- J&K and Ladakh.

“It was only after it became a UT that work began on the Zojila tunnel, which will become the lifeline of connectivity in Ladakh once completed,” said Amjad Hussain, 25, a professional skier in Pashkum, 10 kilometres from Kargil.

The government is considering building an airport in Wakha and a possible realignment of the airport in Kurbathang, which is currently controlled by the Indian Air Force, the official mentioned in the first instance said. Union minister for tourism Prahlad Patel on Sunday announced that India’s premier skiing institute, Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) in Gulmarg, J&K, will soon be opening a branch in Pashkum, Kargil, to promote adventure tourism.

Kansas Angmo, the Ladakh tourism director, said that with the UT status, a lot more can be achieved. “The share of a UT in the budget is much greater,” she said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(PTI Photo)
india news

Priyanka provides financial aid to kin of party worker who died in accident

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:51 AM IST
A top source in UP Congress told ANI, "One of our dedicated workers Tribhuvan Singh in Ghazipur district died in a road accident while he was going to attend a nyay panchayat meeting in his area with his block president where they met with an accident."
“Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters,” a Commission statement said on Sunday.(ANI)
india news

Law minister to launch Digital voter ID card today

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:49 AM IST
The e-elector photo identity card is non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as digital locker and can be printed in the PDF format, Election Commission officials said.
The case relates to the July 18, 2020 encounter in Shopian’s Amshipura in which three youths were killed and dubbed as terrorists. (ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Shopian fake encounter: Army Captain tried to destroy evidence, say cops

PTI, Shopian
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Captain Bhoopendra Singh had also provided wrong information to his superiors and the police about the recovery made during the staged encounter, the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police before the chief judicial magistrate here said.
The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue has not yielded results.(AP)
india news

India, China hold talks on LAC row

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:43 AM IST
The corps commander-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. The outcome of the ninth round of military dialogue was not known when this report was filed.
“The Ram Mandir coming up at Ram Janmbhoomi is a temple of unity of the country. Ram unifies the country and symbolises the unity of the country,” he said.(ANI Photo)
india news

Historical blunder corrected: Javadekar on Babri demolition

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Speaking at an event at the Delhi BJP office to felicitate people who donated substantial sums for the construction of the Ram temple, Javadekar said the ‘Ram Janmbhoomi Andolan’ was a movement for the country’s self respect.
“As we speak today, thousands of Chinese troops are occupying our territory and the man with a 56-inch chest cannot even say the word China,” Gandhi said.(PTI)
india news

Tamil Nadu: Rahul hits out at Modi, govt over Chinese intrusion, GST, farm stir

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:59 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted public meetings, road shows in Tirupur and Erode districts on Sunday and interacted with the weavers community and had a traditional lunch on a leaf with them.
The Republic Day parade, PM Modi said, pays tribute to India’s great social, cultural heritage, as well as our strategic strength.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi lauds NCC cadets, artistes ahead of Republic Day parade

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:55 AM IST
Lauding the spirit of various cadets and artistes who have prepared with zeal and fervour to perform in Tuesday’s parade, Modi said, “Coronavirus has really changed a lot. Masks, corona tests and social distancing (Do Gaz ki Doori) have now become part of our everyday life. Despite this, there is no lack in your enthusiasm.”
“Several steps have already been taken to implement clauses of the accord. I have come to reiterate the commitments made last year and assure that the Centre and state governments would fulfil all the promises made in the accord,” Shah said.(PTI)
india news

Bodo accord has brought peace to BTR, says Amit Shah in Assam

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:52 AM IST
The Bodo Accord, the third peace deal with Bodo rebel groups, was signed in New Delhi on January 27 last year by the Centre with all four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and United Bodo Peoples’ Organisation (UBPO).
With the transfer of the case to the CBI, the Left Front government has ensured that two women-- Nair and Swapna Suresh, the principal suspect in a gold smuggling racket unearthed in July -- will be among the central characters in the campaign for the assembly elections due in April-May.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Kerala hands solar scandal probe to CBI

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 AM IST
The scandal centred around a fictitious solar energy company called Team Solar formed in 2013 by an alleged con woman named Saritha Nair and second husband, Biju Radhakrishnan, who boasted of their contacts with the CM’s office, and cheated people out of money by seeking investments with the promise of making them business partners or offering to install solar power units.
From villages in western Uttar Pradesh, thousands of tractors had already left for Delhi, farm leaders said, even as the state police tried to persuade them not to participate in the rally.
india news

Farmers across India prepare for Republic Day stir

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:33 AM IST
Thousands of vehicles from across Haryana, Punjab, the Terai region of Uttarkhand and western Uttar Pradesh started leaving for Delhi’s borders for the tractor rally, leading to heavy traffic on various roads, including the busy Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Meerut highways.
GGH superintendent Dr G Prabhavati said the hospital authorities had carried out all investigations after she was brought to the hospital.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

Andhra Asha worker dies after Covid vaccine dose, autopsy awaited

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:23 AM IST
The authorities at Guntur General Hospital (GGH) said Bokka Vijaya Lakshmi of Penumaka village, who was admitted to hospital with complaints of severe headache, giddiness, seizures and vomiting on Friday evening, died early on Sunday.
Government has been making serious efforts to dispel concerns regarding the vaccines, for which it last week also launched a mass digital awareness campaign.
india news

1.6 million Covid jabs given, Karnataka sees highest turnout

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:15 AM IST
Karnataka tops the list so far with maximum number of vaccinations at 191,443, followed by Odisha (152,371) and Andhra Pradesh (147,030). Close to 30,000 vaccination sessions have been conducted in the country so far at about 3,000 plus sites.
In this file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in Ladakh area. (AP)
india news

India, China hold another round of military talks to defuse LAC tensions

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue has not yielded results.
A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 16 lakh inoculated in 9 days, Karnataka leads the way

Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The government data also said that only 10 Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFIs) have been reported till 7.30 pm on Sunday.
Villagers said the district administration broke the lock of the main gate of Government Primary School and shifted the cows. (Representational image/HT Photo)
india news

In Tikamgarh district of MP, primary school converted into cow shelter

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • A school teacher said more than 200 cows destroyed the kitchen garden and at least 100 plants of flowers, fruits and medicinal plant in the school premises.
