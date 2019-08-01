20-yr-old gets death for killing minor

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:48 IST

A sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old man to death for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in October last year, special public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala said. Anil Yadav was convicted a day earlier.

The convict had joined the police and the girl’s family in looking for her when she went missing from her home in Surat on October 13, 2018.

The girl’s body was two days later traced to Yadav’s house, where it was found wrapped in a polythene bag on October 15, 2018. Yadav was a neighbour of the girl.

Yadav was arrested from his village in Bihar, where he had fled after murdering the girl. He was brought back to Surat on October 20, 2018.

Sukhadwala said the trial in the case was fast-tracked and held on a daily basis. He added the trial was concluded within nine months.

“The court awarded capital punishment to Yadav,” Sukhadwala said.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 00:48 IST