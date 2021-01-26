IND USA
200 artists, including kids, rescued after being stranded near Red Fort for two hours
Farmers' tractor rally reaches Red Fort to protest against farm laws on 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers' tractor rally reaches Red Fort to protest against farm laws on 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
200 artists, including kids, rescued after being stranded near Red Fort for two hours

They were safely rescued by Delhi Police personnel after being stuck for almost two hours in the afternoon, provided refreshments and subsequently escorted away, a senior officer said.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:12 PM IST

Around 200 artists, including children, who were part of the Republic Day parade, were rescued after they got stranded near Red Fort on Tuesday as the farmer's tractor parade turned violent and protesters broke barriers and stormed the Mughal era monument.

They were safely rescued by Delhi Police personnel after being stuck for almost two hours in the afternoon, provided refreshments and subsequently escorted away, a senior officer said.

The tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital during the day as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters pelted stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

