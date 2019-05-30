200 eminent people from Kashi to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

As many as 200 people, including all the four proposers of Modi’s nomination, noted classical musicians, farmers, academicians, doctors, astrologers, priests, industrialists, BJP MLAs and corporators of Kashi, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi.

Kashi region’s BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi, who has also been invited, said, “Over 200 people have been invited and all of them are going to attend the ceremony.”

Those invited include farmer Amarnath Rajbhar and the four proposers -- Prof Annpurna Shukla, Ramashankar Patel, Subhash Gupta and Domraja’s descendant Jagdish Chaudhary.

Also going are: KV temple trust president Pt Ashok Dwivedi, Sankatmochan temple chief priest Prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, Maa Annpurna temple chief priest Rameshwar Puri and president of Sant Ravidas temple trust Sant Niranjan Das, besides noted vocalists Padma Bhushan Chhannu Lal Mishra, Rajan and Sajan Mishra and sportsperson Padmashree Prashanti Singh. Noted classical artistes Padma Shri Soma Ghosh and Padma Shri Rajeshwar Acharya will attend the ceremony.

Others going are: BHU vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeet vice chancellor Prof TN Singh.

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice chancellor Prof Rajaram Shukla, Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies vice chancellor Prof Geshe Ngawang Samten, Kashi Vishwanath temple trust’s trustee Prof Chandramauli Upadhyaya, UP BJP co in-charge Sunil Ojha and Varanasi parliamentary seat in-charge UP medical education minister Ashutosh Tandon among others.

