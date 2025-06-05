Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

200 Oppn MPs to write to Modi for spl Parliament session on Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 05, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Opposition lawmakers demand a special Parliament session to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, but the government plans to hold the monsoon session only.

New Delhi: More than 200 Opposition lawmakers from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The move comes after 20 top-ranking leaders wrote to PM Modi seeking a special session. (ANI)
The move comes after 20 top-ranking leaders wrote to PM Modi seeking a special session. (ANI)

The move comes after 20 top-ranking leaders including two Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee wrote to PM seeking a special session.

The government, however, has indicated it will not have a special session. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the monsoon session will start from July 21 and end on August 12. Lok Sabha authorities told HT that there is no intimation for any special session.

Reacting to the government’s announcement, Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien said, “TMC has studied the past announcements, and usually the session is announced around 19 days ahead of the date of commencement. This time, they announced it 47 days ahead. So scared!

If they can announce the Monsoon Session, why not a Special Session in June.”

Functionaries said what the demand for a special session has also renewed the channel of communications between Gandhi and Banerjee. A top functionary said that Gandhi spoke to Banerjee, who is abroad on the delegation and discussed the importance of a joint approach to demand a joint session.

Even as TMC is not a poll ally of the Congress, the discussions between the two top-ranking leaders can lead to greater cooperation between the two sides in the upcoming session.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 200 Oppn MPs to write to Modi for spl Parliament session on Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On