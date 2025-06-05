200 Oppn MPs to write to Modi for spl Parliament session on Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor

New Delhi: More than 200 Opposition lawmakers from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The move comes after 20 top-ranking leaders wrote to PM Modi seeking a special session. (ANI)

The move comes after 20 top-ranking leaders including two Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee wrote to PM seeking a special session.

The government, however, has indicated it will not have a special session. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the monsoon session will start from July 21 and end on August 12. Lok Sabha authorities told HT that there is no intimation for any special session.

Reacting to the government’s announcement, Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien said, “TMC has studied the past announcements, and usually the session is announced around 19 days ahead of the date of commencement. This time, they announced it 47 days ahead. So scared!

If they can announce the Monsoon Session, why not a Special Session in June.”

Functionaries said what the demand for a special session has also renewed the channel of communications between Gandhi and Banerjee. A top functionary said that Gandhi spoke to Banerjee, who is abroad on the delegation and discussed the importance of a joint approach to demand a joint session.

Even as TMC is not a poll ally of the Congress, the discussions between the two top-ranking leaders can lead to greater cooperation between the two sides in the upcoming session.