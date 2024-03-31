200 ryots died by suicide in Telangana in 100 days of Cong rule: Ex-CM KCR

Hyderabad, Terming the Congress government as "inefficient and incompetent," former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday alleged as many as 200 farmers had taken their own lives under distress during the past 100 days of the present regime in Telangana. HT Image

Addressing mediapersons at Suryapet, about 150 km from here, Rao, also known as KCR, said farmers are in distress due to lack of water and power facilities and as result 15 lakh acres of crops have withered away.

KCR vehemently criticised the ruling Congress for resorting to blame games and "tactics to deflect attention" instead of addressing pressing issues at hand.

"As per information we received, 200 farmers committed suicide in 100 days. Some died of electric shock while some were suicides. This way in 100 days, 200 farmers committed suicide. We never thought that such a situation will happen in the state wherein farmers would commit suicide," KCR said in scathing attack on the Congress government.

In his message to farmers through the press conference, he said "Don't commit suicide. BRS will fight on your behalf. It is our responsibility as the main opposition party."

He said though BRS as a responsible opposition party wanted to give time to the new government to settle down, the dire situation in the state forced them to highlight the failures of the dispensation.

He said the state government and ministers failed to conduct review meetings on the situation leading to chaotic situations in the state.

"We have 39 MLAs as the main opposition party in the state. We were not routed in the state," he said.

The BRS supremo said the ruling party may lure one or two MLAs which he termed a cheap political stunt.

KCR said his government in the last term laid a solid foundation for adequate power and water facilities in the state and certain schemes such as Mission Bhagiratha, a drinking water facility to every doorstep, received accolades from the UN also.

The state which stood number one in paddy production has to see such a situation within a short span of time, he said.

It is only cheap tactics by the ruling party to tarnish the image of the previous government by blaming BRS for the present state of affairs, he said, hitting out at the Congress.

The BRS will not rest until the farmers are paid ₹25,000 as crop damage, he said.

BRS cadres should submit a memorandum to the district collectors to give ₹500 as bonus to farmers on MSP on April 2 while the party MLAs and MLCs will submit the same to the state government in Hyderabad the same day.

Rao narrated the achievements of the state government during the BRS rule.

KCR undertook a visit to Jangaon, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts on Sunday to inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing drought-like conditions.

