2012 rape-murder: 'Evidence ignored...' - SC's acquittal of convicts challenged

Published on Dec 05, 2022 02:06 PM IST

2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder: Three men were acquitted last month by the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court of India (Representative Photo)
Nearly a month after the Supreme Court acquitted three men convicted by lower court in the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old woman, the family has now sought review of the order. The 19-year-old was kidnapped from Delhi and later found dead in Haryana. The review petition has been filed on the behalf of the woman's father.

"We've filed a review petition on the behalf of victim's parents. There were some issues that were not brought to the notice of the top court. Our demand is that the order may be recalled, and the order passed by the trial court confirmed by the high court should be upheld," Advocate S Sharma told reporters.

Last month, a three-judge bench headed by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit said, “Having regard to the totality of circumstances and the evidence on record, it is difficult to hold that the prosecution had proved the guilt of the accused by adducing cogent and clinching evidence.”

The petition highlights that "there are errors apparent on the face of record in the November 7 Supreme Court judgment". The top court "ignored crucial evidence," it underlines, further adding that "minor discrepancies in the testimonies were given undue weightage". Adequate evidence were present on record in form of DNA match, call detail records, it further stresses.

The plea has also sought an open court hearing.

About two weeks ago, Delhi had also challenged the order by the top court in the appeal that was cleared by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The acquittal of three men in the case, which had triggered huge outrage, came nearly 10 years after a woman - who hailed from Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district - was abducted in Delhi. She was found dead in a field in Haryana’s Rewari district.

On February 9, 2012, she had got off a bus about 10 minutes away from her house at Chhawla Camp in the national capital. She worked with a private company in Gurugram’s Cyber City, and was walking home with two friends, when she was abducted by men in a car.

