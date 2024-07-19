202 stranded Indians escape from Bangladesh via Meghalaya check post

As many as 202 Indian nationals, mostly students stranded in Bangladesh due to the countrywide protests against job quotas in the neighbouring country, have crossed over to India via Meghalaya’s Dawki integrated check post. Bangladesh Police fire tear shells to disperse anti-quota protesters in Dhaka. (AFP)

“Until today [Thursday] evening at 6:45 pm, 202 Indians stranded due to violence have crossed from Dawki [81.5 km from the capital Shillong],” said a Meghalaya home department official, who did not want to be named. “All possible measures have been taken for the safety of the students. The situation is under control but the government is maintaining a watch.”

The official said 198 of the 202 are students and 67 are from Meghalaya. “Other students who crossed over include students from Nepal [101] and Bhutan [seven]...the remaining 23 are from other states of the country and four are tourists.”

The official said the state government was in touch with the Bangladesh high commission and the Land Port Authority to facilitate a safe return of Indians. A helpline (1800 345 3644) has been set up. Additional police superintendent Hiwot Rymbai (+91 96157 16153) and land port executive Thomas (+91 84150 60802) have been appointed as nodal officers to facilitate the evacuation and rescue of people from Meghalaya.

Bangladeshi authorities cut mobile internet services in parts of the country on Thursday, the worst day of violence amid protests against quotas in government jobs, with the killing of 13 people. Students carrying sticks and rocks clashed with police in Dhaka on Thursday. At least 19 people have been killed this week.

Bangladesh Indigenous People’s Forum (BIPF) organising secretary Andrew Sholomar told HT over the phone from Dhaka that the situation was grim. “Today [Thursday] a nationwide shutdown was called, and students were sent away from the examination halls but remain stranded. There is no transport available with all roads empty.”

He said it is impossible to venture out. “Everything has come to a standstill and we do not know what will happen next except try to remain indoors for our safety.”

Sholomar said hundreds of students from Meghalaya were pursuing medicine, engineering, and other allied professional courses in Bangladesh.