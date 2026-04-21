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Assembly election 2026 live updates: Dilip Ghosh says TMC’s exit ‘inevitable’, calls for central forces at booths

By Shubham Pandey
Apr 21, 2026 10:00:06 am IST

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: With just two days to go for polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the battle has intensified. Mamata Banerjee slammed PM Modi over his ‘jhalmuri break’, calling it a 'drama', while Piyush Goyal termed the DMK and Congress “family-run private limited companies.”

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Assemly election 2026 live updates: PM Modi said that under TMC's 15-year rule, the unemployment in West Bengal has reached “a dangerous level”.(PTI/ANI)

The states of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set to vote on April 23. West Bengal will vote in two phases — the first phase on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes for all polling states and Union Territories will take place on May 4, 2026 (Monday). ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 21 Apr 2026 09:47:59 am

    Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: BJP's Dilip Ghosh says time has come for TMC to go

    Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Dilip Ghosh, BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, said the “time has come” for the TMC to exit power, asserting that Mamata Banerjee no longer has control and that her party’s departure is inevitable.

    He further claimed that if polling booths are secured by central forces, voters will be able to cast their ballots without fear, alleging that the local police, in collusion with “goons”, intimidate people. (ANI Video)

  • Tue, 21 Apr 2026 09:36:51 am

    Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Kanimozhi confident of DMK's victory in TN

    Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday said that the party has successfully navigated through the Centre's attempts to "create confusion" through issues like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and "intimidation" ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

    She remained confident that DMK would secure a victory in the polls and Chief Minister MK Stalin would return to power.

    "In Tamil Nadu, unnecessary intimidation, such as raids, is being carried out against many people. Beyond that, there have been efforts to create confusion in various matters, including issues like SIR. However, the DMK has acted proactively and has successfully countered these attempts," she said. (ANI)

  • Tue, 21 Apr 2026 09:20:51 am

    Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Gyanesh Kumar promises free and fair elections in Bengal

    Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Elections 2026 Live Updates: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the poll panel will “leave no stone unturned” to ensure free and fair elections in West Bengal, outlining a detailed plan to curb malpractices and boost voter confidence.

    In a message to officials overseeing the polls, he stressed that the Election Commission is committed to conducting elections “free of fear, violence, intimidation and inducements,” underscoring a zero-tolerance stance on electoral violations.

  • Tue, 21 Apr 2026 09:06:50 am

    Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Mamata accuses BJP of planting officials to delay her flight

    Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: In a fresh attack on BJP, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP planted “cherry-picked” officials at the airport to deliberately delay her flight, according to a ANI report.

    The Bengal CM said her aircraft was held on the runway for 30 minutes, adding that a similar delay occurred with Hemant Soren’s chopper as well.

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