20-year-old man stabbed to death in hate crime, 6 arrested

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly as part of a hate crime at Maraluru Dinne in Tumakuru city on Friday. The six attackers were arrested in this connection on Saturday, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The body of the victim was handed over to his family members after the autopsy at Tumakuru district hospital. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Rihan Pasha. The accused, aged between 19 and 24, were identified as Sadiq Pasha, Mujahid Pasha, Abbas, Dastgir, Imran and Yousuf, they added.

According to a complaint filed by Rihan’s brother, Ayan Pasha, the assailants lured Rihan out of his home around 10.30pm under false pretences. Once outside, they launched a premeditated attack, during which Sadiq allegedly delivered a fatal stab wound to Rihan’s abdomen. The group fled the scene immediately after the attack, it added.

Investigations suggested that the crime stemmed from a love triangle involving Rihan and a 15-year-old girl related to one of the accused, Mujahid. Tension simmered between Rihan and the accused over the girl, with a heated argument erupting a week ago. Rihan’s family alleges that the girl instigated the attack, which ultimately led to his death, police said.

Circle Inspector B Purushotham, the investigation officer, said, “This incident is a result of a hate crime. The accused conspired to kill Rihan because of his association with the girl, who is related to one of them. Despite warnings to stay away, Rihan maintained contact with her, enraging the group. They planned and executed this brutal act as a form of retaliation.”

A case has been registered under Section 103 of the BNS Act (murder), and further investigations are underway The body of Rihan was handed over to his family members after conducting autopsy at Tumakuru district hospital, he added.