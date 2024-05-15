20-year-old woman stabbed to death allegedly by stalker in Karnataka’s Hubballi

Belagavi: A 20-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times to death allegedly by her stalker right outside her home in Karnataka’s Hubballi district on Wednesday, police said. Police said that the incident took place early on Wednesday around 5am. (Representative Photo)

The woman, identified as Anjali, was stabbed at least seven to eight times right at the doorstep of her house in Veerapur Street, New Hubballi, said police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“She was found dead in a pool of blood at the doorstep. There are around seven to eight knife wounds on her body”, Renuka Sukumar, Hubballi-Dharwad commissioner of police, told reporters.

Police have identified the accused as Girish Savant. Savant, a resident of Yallapur Street, came to Anjali’s house on Wednesday morning and soon after she opened the door, he attacked her with a knife and fled the scene, said police.

Based on initial reports, the police commissioner said Anjali and Savant were in love and had planned to marry. Savant had asked to move with him to Mysuru and threatened to kill her if she refused.

Anjali’s grandmother Gangamma, while speaking to the reporters, said that the family had informed the Bendigeri police about harassment from Savant, but the matter was not taken seriously.

“My granddaughter would be alive if the police had taken the matter seriously,” she said, adding that they had informed the police orally but did not file a formal complaint.

Police commissioner Sukumar said the department would deal seriously with the negligence of the police. “Even though a complaint was not registered, the area police should have acted after being informed”, she said.

Police said that a murder case has been registered against Savant, and an investigation into the matter has been launched.