20-yr-old murdered by her stalker in Hubballi

A 20-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by a stalker at her home in Hubballi district of Karnataka on Wednesday, police said, adding that she had repeatedly refused his marriage proposals. The victim was murdered after she allegedly repeatedly refused his marriage proposals (Getty Images)

Hubballi-Dharwad commissioner of police Renuka Sukumar said that the incident took place at around 5am when the accused, Girish Savant, alias Vishwa, knocked on the victim’s door and attacked her as soon as she opened it.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“There were around seven-eight knife wounds on the victim’s body. She ran to the kitchen to escape, but unfortunately, she died. She was found dead in a pool of blood by the police,” she said. The victim used to live with her younger sister, grandmother and another girl.

She further said that the other residents in the house rushed for to help the victim but couldn’t as he flashed the knife threatening to kill them as well.

Police said that the accused used to live in Yallapur Street and worked at a canteen along with the victim.

Sukumar quoted the family members as stating that Savant had earlier asked the victim to come with him to Mysuru, threatening to murder her like Neha Hiremath, who was killed by her stalker at BVB College in Hubballi on April 15.

The victim’s sister said that the accused often forced her to accept his love proposal, which scared the deceased into avoiding going out alone.

“Despite my sister refusing his numerous love proposals, he persisted, causing our entire family distress,” she said, appealing to the court to sentence Girish to capital punishment to prevent such incidents in future.

The victim’s grandmother said that the family had informed the Bendigeri police about Girish’s harassment, but they did not take the matter seriously.

“My granddaughter would be alive if the police had taken the matter seriously,” she said, adding that they had orally informed the police without filing a formal complaint.

Responding to the allegation by the family, Sukumar said the department would deal seriously with the negligent officers.

“Though no complaint was registered, the local police should have acted after being informed,” she said.

The police commissioner further said that Girish has a criminal history and is facing several cases, including bike theft.