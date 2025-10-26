21 Maoist cadres, including division secretary, surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Raipur: At least 21 Maoist cadres, including a division committee secretary, surrendered before police in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Range on Sunday. Of the 21 cadres who laid down arms, 13 are women and eight are men, all of whom said they wanted to abandon the path of armed struggle and embrace peace and progress, the officer said. (Representative photo)

According to the Bastar Range Police, the surrendered cadres belonged to the Kuemari/Kiskodo Area Committee of the Keshkal Division (North Sub-Zonal Bureau of CPI (Maoist)). “Among them was Mukesh, the division committee secretary, along with four DVCMs (Division Vice Committee Members), nine ACMs (Area Committee Members), and eight party members,” an officer said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj said, “These cadres have realised the futility of violence and chosen to return to the mainstream to rebuild their lives. The Bastar police remain committed to ensuring their smooth reintegration into society.”

During the surrender, the Maoists handed over 18 weapons, including three AK-47 rifles, four SLRs, two INSAS rifles, six .303 rifles, two single-shot rifles, and one BGL (Barrel Grenade Launcher). Police officials said that legal and procedural formalities related to their rehabilitation and reintegration are underway.

“Further details about the surrender and the rehabilitation process will be shared in due course,” IG Sundarraj said.

This latest surrender follows a series of significant desertions from the CPI (Maoist) ranks in recent weeks, particularly from the North Sub-Zonal Bureau.

A total of 238 Maoists have abandoned violence and joined the mainstream in the third week of October. Around 210 Maoists, including a Central Committee (CC) member, who surrendered before authorities in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, on October 17, carried a total reward of ₹9.18 crore on their arrest.

Among the senior leaders who surrendered are Rupesh, alias Satish, a central committee member; Bhaskar, alias Rajman Mandavi, Ranita, Raju Salam, and Dhannu Vetti, alias Santu, all four members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC); and Ratan Elam, a regional committee member.