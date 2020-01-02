21 trains running late due to lack of visibility in Northern Railway region

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 07:13 IST

At least 21 trains were running late owing to low visibility in the Northern Railway region on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

As many as 29 trains were delayed on Wednesday because of moderate fog that led to low visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there will be no more cold wave in Delhi till January 4 and there might be a slight rise in temperatures.

However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continued to be in ‘severe’ category. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 418, at 426 in RK Puram and at 457 in Rohini early Thursday.

According to scientists, the easing of the cold spell over Delhi and several parts of north India is because of a change in wind directions on Tuesday — from northwesterly, which brings cold winds from the Himalayas to the northern plains, to easterly, which brings moist air originating in Bay of Bengal from states such as West Bengal and Bihar.

Meteorologists said weather conditions were undergoing a transition, with a western disturbance affecting the region.

“There may be very light rain on Thursday morning and cloudy skies. We are expecting both minimum and maximum temperature to go up for a couple of days under the influence of these systems. But the easterly trough has weakened the influence of the WD (western disturbance), which is why we are not forecasting widespread rains in the Delhi-NCR region,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi, on Wednesday.