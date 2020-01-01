e-paper
29 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

Commuters faced traffic snarls as a thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning.

New Delhi
A train arrives amid dense fog, at Tilak Bridge Railway Station, in New Delhi.
A train arrives amid dense fog, at Tilak Bridge Railway Station, in New Delhi.(HT PHOTO)
         

As many as 29 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

However, no flight operations have been affected.

“Travel safe, travel stress-free! There is a moderate fog outside. All flight operations are normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” said Delhi Airport in a statement.

Commuters faced traffic snarls as a thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there will be no more cold wave in Delhi till January 4 and there might be a slight rise in temperatures.

