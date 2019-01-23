21 trains to Delhi running late as fog engulfs capital

Low visibility delayed at least 21 trains to Delhi on Wednesday, a day after heavy rains and hailstorm lashed the national capital affecting traffic, news agency ANI reported.

On Tuesday, at least 15 trains to the Capital were delayed due to fog and low visibility.

The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan for Wednesday.

The weather officer has also predicted light to heavy rainfall in the region over the next two to three days with the skies remaining partly cloudy.

The maximum temperature will remain around 19 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to touch about 8 degrees with wind speed touching 20-25kmph on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rainy weather is likely to continue till Saturday. Skymet weather has predicted a bright and sunny day for Sunday.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 08:56 IST