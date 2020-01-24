21-year-old commits suicide after killing his wife, daughter in Chhattisgarh

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 09:59 IST

A 21-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife and three-year-old daughter in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Wednesday, police said.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with Telibadha police station and the reasons behind the deaths are being investigated.

They said that a neighbour called the emergency number in the afternoon after they found that no one was responding from the family’s room.

“Police entered the room after breaking the lock and found that Praveen Kumar was hanging from the ceiling fan. Praveen’s wife, Toshwari Nishad (20), was found dead on the bed along with three-year-old daughter,” city superintendent of police (CSP) Sunil Sharma said.

Sharma said that it seems Kumar, who was a farmer, strangled both his wife and daughter and then tried to slit his wrist.

“The primary investigation suggests that after his wrist started bleeding, he tied himself to the ceiling fan with the help of a rope and died,” said Sharma.

He said that the police are recording the statements of the family members.

“Primarily, it seems that the couple were having a dispute over Praveen’s liquor habit,” Sharma added.