21-year-old killed in road rage in Delhi’s Acharya Niketan

A 21-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two men following an altercation after his motorcycle grazed their car in east Delhi’s Acharya Niketan area near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 early on Monday, police said.

According to police, the accused, who were driving an i-20 car, fled the crime scene and are yet to be identified.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Singh said the crime took place outside a 24×7 store where the man, identified by his first name Yogesh, had come to buy something with his two friends on a motorcycle. Two men in the car had also come there to shop.

Police said Yogesh’s bike touched the car while parking and an argument broke out between the two groups. The two men went inside the shop and the altercation started again when they came out. They accused Yogesh and his friends of breaking a glass of their car.

“During the melee, one of the two men pulled out a pistol and fired three to four bullets. Yogesh was hit by a couple of bullets and he collapsed. The assailants fled in their car,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

Yogesh, a resident of Chilla Gaon, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case of murder has been registered at the Pandav Nagar police station.

“Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused,” DCP Singh said.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 10:34 IST